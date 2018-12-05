The West Baton Rouge Museum offers monthly training on various topics on “Enrichment Mondays,” held the 3 rd Monday of each month. Current volunteers, staff, and interested community members are invited to attend.
Each month features a different topic that highlights a particular skill or
activity the museum wishes to explore. December’s monthly program is scheduled for 1p.m. on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. We will once again be visiting Alma Plantation Sugar Mill to learn more about “grinding” and the sugar making process.
Interested participants should contact Gwenn LaViolette, Museum Educator, for more details at (225) 336-2422 ext. 201 or email gwenn.laviolette@gmail.com.
There is no fee for participation.
The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call (225) 336-2422 x 200 or visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.com. The West Baton
Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen.
