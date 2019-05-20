The West Baton Rouge Museum will host an outdoor evening celebration featuring a book signing, reception with light refreshments in the courtyard, and a jazz concert finalé on the lawn near the museum’s Juke Joint on Friday, June 7 from 6 until 8 p.m.
In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved indoors to the museum’s Brick Gallery.
From 6 until 7 p.m., copies of American Creed: Connections to the Past, Hope for the Future Volume I will be available for purchase, and authors will be on hand to sign books. This compilation features literary submissions rendered by participants of American Creed, a series of events inspired by the PBS documentary American Creed hosted earlier this year by the West Baton Rouge Museum and West Baton Rouge Parish Library. Programming included community conversations and a writing component. Sentiments offered in poetic form and essay, discuss diverse perspectives on what it means to be an American, the American creed, and this creed’s influence on our pasts, presents, and futures.
From 7 until 8 p.m., the West Baton Rouge Jazz Oasis Band will present their spring concert, entitled “A New Orleans Tri-centennial (+1),” a tribute to the birthplace of Jazz. The West Baton Rouge Oasis Jazz Band is an all ages ensemble based out of West Baton Rouge Parish that regularly performs in the Greater Baton Rouge area and recently performed at the National World War II Museum.
This spring celebration is FREE and open to the public. Limited seating will be available, and the public is welcome to bring lawn chairs. The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen.
For more information, visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.com or call (225)336-2422 Ext. 200.
