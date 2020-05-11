Sidney Batson

Sidney Guillory Batson, a West Baton Rouge native and 2009 graduate of Holy Family School, graduated from LSU School of Veterinary Medicine as a DVM on Monday, May 11. 

West Baton Rouge native and 2009 Holy Family graduate Sidney Guillory Batson graduated from the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine with her DVM on Monday, May 11.  She is a 2013 graduate Redemptorist High School in Baton Rouge. Her post-graduation plans include residing in Morgan City with her husband, Michael Batson and practicing at the Morgan City Veterinary Hospital. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.