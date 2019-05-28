Southeastern Louisiana University named 4,002 students to its honors list for the spring 2019 semester.
To be named to the President’s List, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a 3.20 - 3.49 grade point average, and Honor Roll students have earned a 3.00 - 3.19 grade point average. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least 12 credit hours and have no grade below a “C.”
The following West Baton Rouge Parish natives were named to the President's List, Dean's List and Honor Roll:
President's List
Joshlyn D. Allen of Addis
Gabrielle R. Aubin of Addis
Samantha K. Michelle of Addis
Destiny R. Sanchez of Addis
Madison C. Graham of Brusly
Gabrielle L. Mancuso of Brusly
Brailyn M. Bergeron of Port Allen
Catherine L. Bonaventure of Port Allen
Logann E. Callahan of Port Allen
Camryn E. Comeaux of Port Allen
Henry J. Doucet of Port Allen
Michael-Anne Leachman of Port Allen
Joshua P. Lejeune of Port Allen
Connor Manola of Port Allen
Juan P. Najar of Port Allen
Dylan Rinaudo of Port Allen
Candice B. Scalise of Port Allen
Dean's List
Chelsea A. Allen of Addis
Kristine Ford of Brusly
Allie M. Marionneaux of Brusly
Tiarra L. Smith of Brusly
Blakeleigh N. Doucet of Erwinville
Drake S. Dugas of Erwinville
Audrey L. Arrasmith of Port Allen
Jace M. Lejeune of Port Allen
Mason R. Maurer of Port Allen
Sean J. McDaniel of Port Allen
Nicole A. Merritt of Port Allen
Honor Roll
Bailey N. Atwood of Addis
Joseph G. Berthelot of Addis
Noah J. Price of Brusly
Tania M. Riley of Brusly
Ali L. Delany of Port Allen
Brianna A. Duhon of Port Allen
Antarius J. Jackson of Port Allen
