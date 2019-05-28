SELU Logo

Southeastern Louisiana University named 4,002 students to its honors list for the spring 2019 semester.

To be named to the President’s List, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a 3.20 - 3.49 grade point average, and Honor Roll students have earned a 3.00 - 3.19 grade point average. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least 12 credit hours and have no grade below a “C.” 

The following West Baton Rouge Parish natives were named to the President's List, Dean's List and Honor Roll: 

President's List

Joshlyn D. Allen of Addis 

Gabrielle R. Aubin of Addis

Samantha K. Michelle of Addis 

Destiny R. Sanchez of Addis 

Madison C. Graham of Brusly 

Gabrielle L. Mancuso of Brusly 

 Brailyn M. Bergeron of Port Allen

Catherine L. Bonaventure of Port Allen

Logann E. Callahan of Port Allen

Camryn E. Comeaux of Port Allen

Henry J. Doucet of Port Allen

Michael-Anne Leachman of Port Allen 

Joshua P. Lejeune of Port Allen

Connor Manola of Port Allen

Juan P. Najar of Port Allen

Dylan Rinaudo of Port Allen

Candice B. Scalise of Port Allen

Dean's List

Chelsea A. Allen of Addis

Kristine Ford of Brusly

Allie M. Marionneaux of Brusly

Tiarra L. Smith of Brusly 

Blakeleigh N. Doucet of Erwinville 

Drake S. Dugas of Erwinville 

Audrey L. Arrasmith of Port Allen 

Jace M. Lejeune of Port Allen

Mason R. Maurer of Port Allen

Sean J. McDaniel of Port Allen

Nicole A. Merritt of Port Allen 

Honor Roll

Bailey N. Atwood of Addis

Joseph G. Berthelot of Addis

Noah J. Price of Brusly 

Tania M. Riley of Brusly

Ali L. Delany of Port Allen 

Brianna A. Duhon of Port Allen 

Antarius J. Jackson of Port Allen 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.