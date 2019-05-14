West Baton Rouge natives attending Louisiana State University earned placements on the Dean's List and President's Honor Roll for the Spring 2019 semester.

Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President's Honor Roll:

College of Agriculture

Jennifer Lynn Windham of Addis

College of Human Sciences & Education

Emily Anne Duboulay of Port Allen

Abigail Brooke Eilers of Port Allen

Hailey Gros of Port Allen

Emily Riviere of Port Allen

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Logan Patrick Berthelot of Port Allen

Trenton Joseph Shows of Brusly

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Jacob Clement Kershaw of Port Allen

Manship School of Mass Communication

Alexander Joseph Spencer of Port Allen

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Shelby A Maranto of Port Allen

University College Center for Freshman Year

Ana Claire Block of Port Allen

Undergraduate students who earned a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean's List:

College of Agriculture

Sydni Tibbitts of Brusly

College of Engineering

Adam Hock of Port Allen

Jerry A Uong of Port Allen

College of Human Sciences & Education

Katelyn Maria Anderson of Port Allen

Hailey Lynn Armstrong of Addis

Hieu Manh Nguyen of Addis

Gracie C Trahan of Port Allen

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Jonathan Patrick Conaway of Port Allen

Madeleine Marie Simpson of Port Allen

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Gabriel L Keowen of Port Allen

Hannah Ruth Soniat of Brusly

College of Science

Delaney Campagna of Port Allen

Megan Navarro of Brusly

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Kelsie Grace Courville of Brusly

Jene Leanna Langlois of Erwinville

Lawson J Sarradet of Port Allen

Nicholas James Strate of Erwinville

Manship School of Mass Communication

Max Lawton Gauthreaux of Port Allen

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Brandy Navarro of Port Allen

Brittany Navarro of Port Allen

Thaonhi Amy Nguyen of Addis

