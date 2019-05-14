West Baton Rouge natives attending Louisiana State University earned placements on the Dean's List and President's Honor Roll for the Spring 2019 semester.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President's Honor Roll:
College of Agriculture
Jennifer Lynn Windham of Addis
College of Human Sciences & Education
Emily Anne Duboulay of Port Allen
Abigail Brooke Eilers of Port Allen
Hailey Gros of Port Allen
Emily Riviere of Port Allen
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Logan Patrick Berthelot of Port Allen
Trenton Joseph Shows of Brusly
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Jacob Clement Kershaw of Port Allen
Manship School of Mass Communication
Alexander Joseph Spencer of Port Allen
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Shelby A Maranto of Port Allen
University College Center for Freshman Year
Ana Claire Block of Port Allen
Undergraduate students who earned a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean's List:
College of Agriculture
Sydni Tibbitts of Brusly
College of Engineering
Adam Hock of Port Allen
Jerry A Uong of Port Allen
College of Human Sciences & Education
Katelyn Maria Anderson of Port Allen
Hailey Lynn Armstrong of Addis
Hieu Manh Nguyen of Addis
Gracie C Trahan of Port Allen
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Jonathan Patrick Conaway of Port Allen
Madeleine Marie Simpson of Port Allen
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Gabriel L Keowen of Port Allen
Hannah Ruth Soniat of Brusly
College of Science
Delaney Campagna of Port Allen
Megan Navarro of Brusly
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Kelsie Grace Courville of Brusly
Jene Leanna Langlois of Erwinville
Lawson J Sarradet of Port Allen
Nicholas James Strate of Erwinville
Manship School of Mass Communication
Max Lawton Gauthreaux of Port Allen
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Brandy Navarro of Port Allen
Brittany Navarro of Port Allen
Thaonhi Amy Nguyen of Addis
