Southeastern Logo

 Southeastern Louisiana University named 5,281 students to its honors list for the spring 2020 semester.

The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the President’s List, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a 3.20 - 3.49 grade point average, and Honor Roll students have earned a 3.00 - 3.19 grade point average. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least 12 credit hours and have no grade below a “C.” 

West Baton Rouge natives who earned recognition by Southeastern Louisiana University are listed below. 

 

Addis

President’s List

Gabrielle R. Aubin

Casey L. Ferguson

Jasmyn J. Green

Jaynee C. Hebert

Dean’s List

Joshlyn D. Allen

Avery G. Conerly

Matthew D. Jones

Des’Teney Scott

Alexia Wilson

Honor Roll

Trinity D. Gibson

Macie J. Husband

Lauren B. Leblanc

 

Brusly

President’s List

Savannah N. Bezet

Gabrielle L. Mancuso

Noah J. Price

Dean’s List

Jasmine A. Calloway

Allie M. Marionneaux

Tiarra L. Smith

Mallary Thibodeaux

Aimee R. Vince

Honor Roll

Kristine Ford

Austin J. Melancon

 

Port Allen

President’s List

Leeann M. Armond

Audrey L. Arrasmith

Brailyn M. Bergeron

Trinity C. Brown

Kamryn A. Chambers

Camryn E. Comeaux

Mary-Cathryn J. Comeaux

Henry J. Doucet

Caroline E. Gassie

Abigail Genre

Alex M. Hebert

Darlene Jarreau

Jace M. Lejeune

Joshua P. Lejeune

Connor Manola

Mason R. Maurer

Braxton T. Michel

Candice B. Scalise

Caitlyn R. Williams

Dean’s List

Catherine L. Bonaventure

Mignonne-Ariel Leachman

Honor Roll

Antarius J. Jackson

Dylan Rinaudo

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.