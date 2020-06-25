Southeastern Louisiana University named 5,281 students to its honors list for the spring 2020 semester.
The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the President’s List, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a 3.20 - 3.49 grade point average, and Honor Roll students have earned a 3.00 - 3.19 grade point average. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least 12 credit hours and have no grade below a “C.”
West Baton Rouge natives who earned recognition by Southeastern Louisiana University are listed below.
Addis
President’s List
Gabrielle R. Aubin
Casey L. Ferguson
Jasmyn J. Green
Jaynee C. Hebert
Dean’s List
Joshlyn D. Allen
Avery G. Conerly
Matthew D. Jones
Des’Teney Scott
Alexia Wilson
Honor Roll
Trinity D. Gibson
Macie J. Husband
Lauren B. Leblanc
Brusly
President’s List
Savannah N. Bezet
Gabrielle L. Mancuso
Noah J. Price
Dean’s List
Jasmine A. Calloway
Allie M. Marionneaux
Tiarra L. Smith
Mallary Thibodeaux
Aimee R. Vince
Honor Roll
Kristine Ford
Austin J. Melancon
Port Allen
President’s List
Leeann M. Armond
Audrey L. Arrasmith
Brailyn M. Bergeron
Trinity C. Brown
Kamryn A. Chambers
Camryn E. Comeaux
Mary-Cathryn J. Comeaux
Henry J. Doucet
Caroline E. Gassie
Abigail Genre
Alex M. Hebert
Darlene Jarreau
Jace M. Lejeune
Joshua P. Lejeune
Connor Manola
Mason R. Maurer
Braxton T. Michel
Candice B. Scalise
Caitlyn R. Williams
Dean’s List
Catherine L. Bonaventure
Mignonne-Ariel Leachman
Honor Roll
Antarius J. Jackson
Dylan Rinaudo
