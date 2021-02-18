The West Baton Rouge Parish Library has been awarded a grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities to host the “Who Gets to Vote?” program. The WBR Library was chosen as one of 10 libraries system statewide to host the "Who Gets to Vote?" Program.
“Who Gets to Vote?” is a reading and discussion series, developed by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, to engage members of the general public in conversations on the history of voting and efforts to suppress the vote in the United States. Sessions are intended to spark dialogue around issues and themes supported by the texts, including but not limited to:
· the expansion of voting rights since the country's founding
· the electoral process
· the women's suffrage movement
· historic and contemporary voter suppression practices
· the Voting Rights Act of 1965
· the 2013 Supreme Court decision that invalidated key portions of the Voting Rights Act
· the disenfranchisement of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated Americans
Participants will engage in discussions led by scholar facilitators who encourage critical thinking about the subjects discussed. Participants will receive a FREE copy of each book that will be featured in the program. Books are available on a first come, first serve basis.
The first virtual discussion will be Wednesday, February 24 at 6 p.m. The three remaining programs will be held every other Wednesday through April 7, 2021. Everyone is invited to attend all sessions. It is not necessary to read the books to attend — this discussion is open to all!
Participation in this program is free. Register for the program via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/who-gets-to-vote-book-discussion-series-tickets-140104114177
For more information, contact Corey Young via email at cyoung@wbrplibrary.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.