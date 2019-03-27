It's full STEAM ahead at the West Baton Rouge Parish Library. On Thursday, April 25, beginning at 5:30n p.m. the WBRPL will host a STEAM Fair for students and their families to explore an exciting array of hands-on science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities.
Twenty-five area businesses, industries, governmental agencies, educational institutions, and student organizations are scheduled to participate in the event.
Students will have an opportunity to explore space with the LSU Mars Truck and Baton Rouge Astronomy Society. At the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Whooping Crane exhibit, students can learn about this elusive bird and then visit with an expert about the coral reefs in the Gulf of Mexico.
West Baton Rouge gifted and talented art students will display their creations and middle and high school robotics teams will demonstrate their robots’ incredible feats. Summer’s on its way and so are the many insects we love and hate. The LSU Ag Center will be here to answer questions on how to deal with the pesky ones as will the West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control.
The Biggie Bee Keep exhibit will provide a secret look at how a busy hive makes tasty honey. 3d-XSTREAM will demonstrate how a 3d printer makes incredible creations.
Other participants of the STEAM Fair include: Entergy, LSU Geaux Science for Girls, IBM, JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates), Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful, LSU Pennington Research Center, Oasis Jazz Band, Placid Refining Company, Port Allen Fire Department, Port Allen High School Band, School Aids, Solutions Through Science, and the West Baton Rouge Remote Control Club.
For more information contact the library’s Youth Services Department at 342-7920, Ext. 224 or 227 or 231.
