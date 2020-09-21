The West Baton Rouge Parish Woman’s Auxiliary in partnership with the Fourth District Missionary Baptist Woman’s Auxiliary provided Visa Gift Cards to families in West Baton Rouge Parish.
The families were selected from the Port Allen, Brusly/Lukeville, and Erwinville/Winterville areas. The gift cards are part of the auxiliary’s outreach mission to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The auxiliary recently organized a Hurricane Relief Drive for families impacted by Hurricane Laura.
The WBR Parish Woman’s Auxiliary meets monthly. Anyone interested in becoming a member may contact Valencia Parker Allen at 225-302-4106 for more information.
