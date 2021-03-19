The West Baton Rouge School District will hold a Virtual Job Fair on Wednesday, March 24 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
The recruitment event will provide an opportunity for interested applicants to chat directly with district recruiters about open positions for teachers, administrators and support staff.
For more information and to register, click here.
