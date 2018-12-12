The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Santa Claus hosted a toy drive at the Port Allen Walmart on Sunday, Dec. 6 to collect donations for the2018 Christmas Crusade for the Children. The Sheriff’s Office collected over $1,000 in monetary donations and filled a trailer with toy donations.
Photos by Hannah Swarner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.