Over 8,000 classic automobiles participate annually in Cruisin’ the Coast, held recently on the Mississippi Gulf Coast from Bay St. Louis to Biloxi.
Several dozen of those beautiful old cars traveled from West Baton Rouge Parish to make the annual event, most notably are those that belong to the members of the Swamp Neck Rodz.
Misconceptions abound when it comes to what happens during the week of Cruisin’ the Coast and how it’s organized.
For example, most people think those 8,000 vintage automobiles are just lined up alongside U.S. 90, the Coast Highway.
The truth is that there are eight individual official car show locations and a handful of informal sites where groups of friends gather to show off their cars.
And there’s live music galore at Cruisin’ the Coast. Seven of the official car show sites have bandstands and at each, the live music begins at 11 a.m. and continues through 5:30 p.m.
To be expected, several of the bands specialize in music from the ‘50s and ‘60s, like Na Na Sha and Vince Vance and the Valiants. Both are well known for their tribute style performances paying homage to the older music.
One of the local radio stations even dedicates its playlist to the oldies during the week of Cruisin’ the Coast.
Members of the West Side group, the Swamp Neck Rodz, look forward to going to the event every year to show off their classic cars but mostly just for the fun of it.
“It’s a week a relaxation so we enjoy it,” said Rhonda Kelly of Addis. She and her husband Calvin have a beautiful blue 1970 Chevelle they take to the big show every year, but they also have another classic in their collection, a 1929 Mercedes Gazelle.
“We enjoy looking at all the different kinds of cars and the multitude of colors,” Kelly said. “The people are friendly and laid back, so the whole week is just fun for us.”
Kathy and Tim Richard had heard what fun Cruisin’ the Coast was from friends and began going about 10 years ago with their 1975 Buick LeSabre.
They particularly enjoy the socializing among the members of the group—most of them stay at the same condominium complex—and Kathy said it’s common during the car show week for all of them to get together in the parking lot for barbecues and other south Louisiana style cookouts.
One couple, Charlotte and Gerald Clouatre, got so enthused about going to Cruisin’ the Coast about six years ago, they started going down for the event before they had a car to show.
“We didn’t have a car so we started looking for one,” Charlotte said. They found just what they wanted in a 1968 Pontiac Firebird.
While many of the purists at the Gulf Coast event like to start from scratch with their show cars, building them from the ground up with authentic parts, others buy show-ready cars. The Clouatres fall into the second category. “We bought it like it is,” Charlotte said.
Almost any older car is going to require some work, and the Firebird is no exception. The Clouatres have had to have the transmission rebuilt and the car now has a custom interior.
Many of the collectors at Cruisin’ the Coast are so particular about their cars they tow them in trailers to Biloxi. Others, like the Clouatres and many of the other local club members, have what the car show people call “drivers.”
Despite the risk, they say it’s just too much fun to use their classic cars than to have them sit in storage.
“We drive ours down because we enjoy it,” Charlotte Clouatre said.
Whether you’re a classic car owner or collector or whether you just enjoy admiring automobiles that were built when they were pieces of art, Cruisin’ the Coast is a great event.
It begins on the first Sunday of every October and continues through the following Saturday. Finding information about it is easy on the internet, but the most complete source is cruisinthecoast.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.