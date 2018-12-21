Each year fourth grade students at schools around Greater Baton Rouge participate in Ochsner’s Holiday Art Contest. One overall winner is chosen from among the top design within each school. Sarah Lin, a fourth grade student at St. John’s Elementary in Plaquemine, took home top honors at her school and was awarded with a prize pack from Ochsner.
Kendall Eastman-Stuart, a fourth grader at Runnels Elementary in Baton Rouge, was the overall winner.
