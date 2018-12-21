Oschner contest

left to right:  Britney Speights, LPN and Dr. Brandon Weeks, Ochsner Medical Complex - Iberville; Sarah Lin, 4th grader at St. John’s Elementary in Plaquemine; and Ollie the Ochsner mascot.

Each year fourth grade students at schools around Greater Baton Rouge participate in Ochsner’s Holiday Art Contest. One overall winner is chosen from among the top design within each school.  Sarah Lin, a fourth grade student at St. John’s Elementary in Plaquemine, took home top honors at her school and was awarded with a prize pack from Ochsner.

Kendall Eastman-Stuart, a fourth grader at Runnels Elementary in Baton Rouge, was the overall winner.

 

