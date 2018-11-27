Joe Ide debuted the IQ series in 2016 with the book IQ. Set in Long Beach California, IQ follows private detective Isaiah Qunitabe (IQ for short). A Sherlock Holmes for the modern age, Isaiah earned his nickname for more than its correspondence with his initials. He excels at deductive reasoning and is often several paces ahead of the reader, which adds to the fun. IQ is introverted, but still thoughtful and kind to his neighbors. He does work for them in exchange for pies (homemade), chickens (live), and sweaters (hand-knitted). To make a living, IQ seeks out cases that will pay in something other than handmade goods, and this is where the meat of the IQ novels takes place. In book one, he helps a rapper who suspects someone is trying to kill him. In book two, Righteous, he helps a couple caught up in gambling debt with Chinese gangsters.
Besides the fast-paced, character-filled, wonderfully written plot that fuels the novels, there is a slow unraveling of IQ’s backstory. We know he is a high school dropout, raised by his older brother Marcus, who died when Isaiah was a child. We find out what he did to cope with the loss, how he got involved in a life of crime, and slowly, what actually happened to Marcus. The story is revealed bit by bit, alongside the mystery IQ is solving, and helped along by well-written minor characters, especially Dodson and Deronda, IQ’s childhood friends.
Book three of the IQ series, Wrecked, which came out this October, delves into darker territory than his first two novels. The book opens on a man being tortured by hardened ex-Abu Ghraib guards. It turns out the man is someone the reader knows all too well. It is a shocking beginning and the book backs up to tell us how we got here. While the content is serious in nature, IQ’s friends Dodson and Deronda serve to lighten the mood with many laugh-out-loud moments. Ide has an ear for dialogue and the conversations between characters in his books are a real pleasure. When IQ mentions that a previous acquaintance is now a plastic surgeon, Dodson quips: “He needs to be. His whole…family is ugly.”
Ide is an expert at weaving together a story. There is the main arc of IQ helping a woman find her missing mother, who may be mixed up with ex-military operatives, but there is also a blackmail request from a knife maker to rob a drug dealer, and a middle school science club helping find a gangster’s abducted daughter. There’s plenty happening in this book and that’s half the fun.
If you haven’t started Ide’s series yet, do so now. You’ll need to read these in order. A smart, unique, fast-paced series that will make you think and take you somewhere new.
