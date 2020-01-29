Women's Club

The West Side Women’s Club meeting on January 16 was held at Caneview K-8 Elementary School. Members were given a tour of the new school by Jan Watts and former Brusly Mayor Joey Normand. Pictured are, from left, Principal Laree Taylor, Assistant Principal and Dean of Students Jan Watts; Hostess Committee Members Pam Walsh, Debbie Schexnaildre, Linda Mouch and Joy Hobbins. Margarite Montagnino and Janet Simoneaux were also hostesses.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.