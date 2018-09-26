The West Side Women's Club held its Welcome Back meeting of the 2018-19 year on Sept. 20 at the West Baton Rouge Parish Library. President Mary Bennett gave a review of the yearbook with the monthly program. Pictured above are hostesses for the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Brusly downs West Feliciana in straight sets
- Shepherd has big game against Dunham
- Residents oppose Thermaldyne variance
- Louisiana SBDC says it’s time to make small biz cyber aware
- Baker hands Brusly first loss of the season
- Dunham blanks PAHS, 40-0
- No samples test positive for West Nile
- West Side Women's Club holds welcome back meeting
Most Popular
Articles
- Shepherd has big game against Dunham
- 2018 PAHS Homecoming Court
- Cutting the ribbon on Port Allen High
- Saving sugar
- Two arrested for Court Street burglary
- Arrest Report Week of August 25, 2018 – August 31, 2018
- Residents oppose Thermaldyne variance
- Fourth annual Burgers 4 Badges
- WBR 'pilot parish' with EdRising Launch
- Port Allen pedestrian killed on US 190 Sunday night
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 30
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.