West Wide women at welcome back meeting

Left to right: Alice LeBlanc, Chairwoman Laurie Roche, Sara Grady, Lorry Trotter and Jo Anne Busse. 

The West Side Women's Club held its Welcome Back meeting of the 2018-19 year on Sept. 20 at the West Baton Rouge Parish Library. President Mary Bennett gave a review of the yearbook with the monthly program. Pictured above are hostesses for the event. 

