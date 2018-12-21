WWC Christmas Luncheon

Left to right: hostesses Trudy Millard Chairwoman, Emma Lee Lefebvre and Ada Hebert.

West Side Women’s Club Christmas Luncheon was held at The Francis Southern Table & Bar in St. Francisville December 20th. Hostesses for the event were Trudy Millard Chairwoman, Emma Lee Lefebvre and Ada Hebert.

