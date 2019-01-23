George Latour, Senior Manager of Manufacturing and Engineering with Com-munity Coffee, was the guest speaker of the West Side Women’s Club January 17th meeting.
Mr. Latour gave the members the 100 year history of the family owned Community Coffee.
