Womens club with CCs guy

From left to right: 

Hostesses Karen Cordell, Chairwoman Dorene Mayeux, Susan Langlois-Mulkey, Mr. Latour, Margarite Montagnino and Janice Daigle.

George Latour, Senior Manager of Manufacturing and Engineering with Com-munity Coffee, was the guest speaker of the West Side Women’s Club January 17th meeting.

Mr. Latour gave the members the 100 year history of the family owned Community Coffee. 

