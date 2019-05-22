Garden Club officers

Officers: Lorry Trotter President, Dorene Mayeux 1st Vice-President, Mary  Bennett 2nd Vice-President, Shirley Catanzaro Secretary, Beckey LeBlanc Treasurer and Lorraine Bergeron.

West Side Women’s Club held its luncheon and installation of officers at Cafe Americain on Thursday, May 16.

Mrs. Lorraine Bergeron installed the officers. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.