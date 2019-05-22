West Side Women’s Club installs officers 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Officers: Lorry Trotter President, Dorene Mayeux 1st Vice-President, Mary Bennett 2nd Vice-President, Shirley Catanzaro Secretary, Beckey LeBlanc Treasurer and Lorraine Bergeron. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save West Side Women’s Club held its luncheon and installation of officers at Cafe Americain on Thursday, May 16. Mrs. Lorraine Bergeron installed the officers. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News West Baton Rouge Detention Center Arrest Report Week of May 6, 2019 – May 12, 2019 WBR natives earn degrees from Southeastern Louisiana University Which fire ant cure is best for you? WBR Garden and Civic Club installs new officers West Side Women’s Club installs officers WBRSO plans extra patrols, checkpoint Grant provides Port Allen Middle School with audio, video equipment Meet our new feature writer Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice arrest Addis man for 44th timeBrusly High alumna earns University Medal upon LSU graduationWBRSO deputy tests positive for alcohol following crash with poleGov. Edwards says he would likely sign bill for La. 415 connectorWest Baton Rouge Detention Center Arrest Report Week of April 29, 2019 – May 5, 2019Fourroux family to memorialize matriarch with donationBrusly to install "Safe Town Cameras"Addis man sentenced to nine years for trafficking stolen HIV medsCoach of the Year long time coming for FairchildThis Week in WBR History Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedPort Allen woman died after 'long towel' shoved down her throat, autopsy reveals (1) Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events May 22 Underground Railroad exhibit opens at WBRM Wed, May 22, 2019 May 22 COINS computer classes Wed, May 22, 2019 May 22 Lunchtime Lecture: The Life and Legend of Bras Coupe Wed, May 22, 2019 May 23 Food Bank Distribution Thu, May 23, 2019 May 23 Underground Railroad exhibit opens at WBRM Thu, May 23, 2019 May 23 Healing Hearts Grief Share Thu, May 23, 2019 May 24 Underground Railroad exhibit opens at WBRM Fri, May 24, 2019 May 24 Addis Live at Five on the Westside Fri, May 24, 2019 May 25 Scott United Methodist Church Lagniappe Food Pantry Distribution Sat, May 25, 2019 May 25 Underground Railroad exhibit opens at WBRM Sat, May 25, 2019 Follow us on Facebook LAwestsidejournal Follow us on Twitter Tweets by WestSideJournal Latest e-Edition The West Side Journal The West Side Journal Newspaper Ads Bids & Notices 2/22/2018 (Classifieds asset) Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.