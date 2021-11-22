At the November 18 meeting of the West Side Women’s Club held at the Port Allen Community Center are, from left, hostesses Theresa Altazan, Crystal Ewing, guest speaker Colonel David Couvillion, USMCR Retired, President Edana Robnett, hostesses Ann Dugas, Debbie Schexnaildre and Beckey LeBlanc. Mary Bennett and Susan Langlois-Mulkey also hosted.
West Side Women’s Club meet at the Port Allen Community Center
