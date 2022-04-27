The West Side Women’s Club held its monthly meeting April 12 at the Port Allen Community Center. Andrea Normand spoke about her travels abroad. Shown are, from left, hostesses Toni Hix, Lynette Hebert, Margarite Montagnino, Janet Simoneaux, Sue Blanchard and guest speaker Andrea Normand. Penny Scalise also hosted.
