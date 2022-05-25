hostesses

The West Side Women’s Club held its May luncheon and Installation of officers at Mike Anderson’s in Baton Rouge. Shown are, from left, hostesses Dorene Mayeux, Kathy Lejeune, Alice Cobb and Karen Cordell
officers

New officers were recognized at the May 15 luncheon of the West Side Women’s Club. Shown are, from left, Secretary Shirley Catanzaro, Parliamentarian Lorry Trotter, 2nd Vice-President Elisa Stubbs, President Edana Robnett, 1st Vice-President Dorene Mayeux, Treasurer Beckey LeBlanc and Reporter KK Blanchard. 

