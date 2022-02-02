ladies

At the West Side Women’s Club’s Jan. 20 meeting spotlighting local talent are, from left, musicians Paul Punam, Willie Sager and Kent Louque, visual artist Ellen Ogden, artist Marlene Curcio, photographer Glen Daigle, artist Tracy Hebert and ceramist Allen Martin.
Artistes

Hostesses for the meeting at the Port Allen Community Center are, from left, Elisa Tubbs, KK Blanchard, Joyce Barbier, Joy Hobbins and Fannie Easterly. Metha Arnold also hosted.

