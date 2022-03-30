Club

Hostesses for the West Side Women’s Club tour of the Conrad Rice Mill in New Iberia on March 17 include Kim Callegan, Alice LeBlanc, Shirley Catanzaro and Nancy Haynes. Joanne Dodd and Katherine Lorio also hosted. Club members enjoyed lunch and a tour at Antique Rose Ville afterwards.

