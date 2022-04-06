On Saturday, April 16th, Church at Addis Children’s Ministry is hosting their annual community-wide Easter event at Myhand park in Addis from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. This year, though, it will be bigger and better than ever. Church at Addis has joined hands with dozens of local businesses in order to serve and love the community in a way it never has before.
The biggest star of the event, that is sure to draw a crowd, will be the helicopter that is scheduled to drop eggs on the field while onlookers admire from a safe distance. Along with the helicopter, there will be many more new additions this year, including free food, drinks, snowballs, and free spring pictures by Studio-C323. You can also expect to see real alpacas from Lazy B Alpacas hanging out by the “Fun Field” that will be filled with games and inflatables for the kids.
Church at Addis is excited to announce that this year it will be inclusive for all kids, no matter what challenges they face. Children with disabilities will be welcomed with open arms and will have their own designated area to egg hunt with the help of excited volunteers. The parking team will also be ready to assist with close parking for these families. The dream to include children with special needs in on the fun was able to come to life through the partnership with Arc Iberville.
Under the pavilion will be 18 local craft and small business vendors set up for the adults to shop for a cause while the kids play. The vendors will be donating a percentage of their choice to send local children to Kids Camp at Tall Timbers this summer. There will also be a silent auction table nearby to raise money for the same cause. This will be the only portion of the event that may cost anything to the community, and that is only if you choose to shop.
