Nonprofit, online university to award $75,000 in scholarships for residents who dream of earning a degree.
In celebration of the life and legacy of late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., WGU announced that it will award $75,000 in scholarships to those who have dreamed of furthering their education but face challenges in their lives that prevent them from doing so. The nonprofit, online university aims to provide financial relief to adults through its “I Have a Dream” scholarship to help make it easier for them to fulfill their dreams and complete their degrees.
The scholarship is available to all new students enrolling in any of WGU’s 60-plus undergraduate and graduate degree programs in information technology, business, teacher education and health professions, including nursing.
Each “I Have a Dream” scholarship is valued at up to $4,000 and will be credited to students’ accounts at a rate of $1,000 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. Applications are currently being accepted at wgu.edu/dream.
“Our mission at WGU is to change lives for the better by creating pathways to opportunity, and we’re excited to launch this scholarship as a tribute to the life of Dr. King, who was a remarkable civil rights leader and strong advocate for education,” said Dr. Darrin Q. Rankin, WGU South Region Regional Vice President. “Education is the ultimate disruptor and uplifter. Scholarships like this help us further ensure that everyone has an opportunity to more readily achieve their dreams.”
The “I Have a Dream” scholarship is competitive and will be awarded based on the students’ academic record, previous college experience, readiness for online study, current competency, as well as other considerations. The application deadline is June 30, 2021.
For more information about WGU and scholarship opportunities, visit: wgu.edu/scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.