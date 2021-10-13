USS KIDD Veterans Museum and Rhorer Mutual Industries, Inc. are pleased to bring to Baton Rouge the travelling exhibit “Wheels of War.” Developed by the Union Pacific Railroad Museum, the exhibit opens on October 15th and will be on display through January 2, 2022.
Courtney Rhorer Allen, President/CEO of Rhorer Mutual Industries commented, “Rhorer Mutual Industries, Inc., a certified minority-owned Railroad contractor serving the Gulf Coast region for over 40 years, is honored to sponsor the Union Pacific “Wheels of War” traveling exhibit.
“Wheels of War” provides a brief history of wartime railroads from the Civil War through World War II. The railroad and the military have been connected since the early days of railroading; from the Civil War to both World Wars, Union Pacific has been an integral part of national defense. “Wheels of War” highlights the military’s need for a consistently dependable and fast railroad, and the steps the railroad took to meet that demand.
As an addition to the travelling exhibit, USS KIDD Veterans Museum will highlight the history of the Camp Claiborne – Camp Polk military railroad in Central Louisiana. Construction of this railroad began in 1941, before the United States officially entered World War II, and was completed in July 1942. The railroad was used to train Army Railroad Operating Battalions, as well as Engineering Battalions. Also, it was used for experiments to determine the means necessary to derail enemy trains.
For more information about Rhorer Mutual Industries, please visit www.rhorer.com.
USS KIDD Veterans Museum is open daily 9:30 to 3:30 and is on the Riverfront in Downtown Baton Rouge. Admission to “Wheels of War” is included with admission to the Museum. For more information, visit the website at www.usskidd.com or phone 225-342-1942.
