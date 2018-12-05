The West Baton Rouge Museum hosted Fernando O. Rivera, Jr, CEO/Director of the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System on Thursday, November 29 for its Lunchtime Lecture series.
Rivera explained the modernization of the Veterans Affairs Hospital in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina destroyed the original in 2005. The hospital serves more than 45,000 veterans in the Southeast region, but it does far more than veterans healthcare.
It is also a national resource for educating the future of medicine. About 70 percent of doctors who earn their M.D in the United States rotate through the Veterans Affairs healthcare system, Rivera said.
With the help of private sector grants, the Veterans Affairs Hospital in New Orleans also has access to nearly $2 billion in research funding. A project currently underway seeks to find a drug for chronic pain management as effective as morphine without the addictive side effects, Rivera said.
The program was offered in conjunction with Picturing Nam, a traveling exhibit on loan from the National Archives. Photographs are a powerful part of our collective memory of the Vietnam War.
Many of the iconic photographs were taken by photojournalists working for newspapers, magazines, or wire services. But there were also military photographers in Vietnam serving in our armed forces. They took thousands of photographs that covered every aspect of the conflict— pictures that are now part of our National Archives.
Their assignments sent them everywhere: the jungles and swamps, forward bases, hospital ships, rivers, and air bases. Un-sanitized and uncensored, these indelible images give an intimate and ground up view of the war and those who fought it.
For more information and updates on The Veterans Affairs Hospital in New Orleans or Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System, follow VANewOrleans on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.