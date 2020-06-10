Ever since the pandemic lockdown started some months ago, I try to listen to music all day and only watch or listen to the relentlessly depressing news just twice a day.
Admittedly, I am addicted to social media and log in a couple of times a day. At least.
I have a Facebook friend who is a big Trump supporter. I am, well, not. We enjoy ribbing each other and it’s usually good-natured. He recently posted an article on my timeline whose headline claimed, among other things, that Dr. Fauci said that mask wearing is “symbolic.” If you bothered to read the article, Fauci actually said that mask wearing symbolizes that the wearer is concerned about their own health and the health of those around them.
When I called my buddy down on this, he countered with “He (Fauci) won’t say it actually protects you or others any more.” I admit I must have missed that installment of All the News that Didn’t Happen Today.
My wife is a surgical technologist and has worn a mask for most of every working day of her adult life. If her nose itches during an operation or she has to sneeze, too bad.
Once the gloves are on, she can’t touch herself or anyone else. If she does, she has to break scrub and start all over again, hand washing. etc. This insures that the sterile field is uncompromised.
If our healthcare professionals can do this for us, I don’t think it’ll kill me to wear a mask for a few hours a week. If my nose itches, I can grab a pencil and scratch away.
On some lighter notes, our oldest cat Percy had blood in his urine and I haven’t had a beard trim in three months. I always wondered what it would be like to just let my beard grow unchecked.
What better time to find out?
I always thought my cowlick was just on top of my head. It actually crawls down my cheeks and across my chin.
My cotton-white beard is trying to grow in several directions at once. Sure, I can brush it, but five or six minutes later I look like a walking hurricane map.
Percy is fine. It turned out to be garden variety feline cystitis. We changed his diet and no more pink pee.
I wasn’t wearing a mask when I brought him to Dutchtown Animal Hospital because they offer curbside service only. I was surprised when the vet came out to chat with me. After he was squared away, my wife wondered out loud what the veterinary staff thought of Percy’s collar, which is basically a black and white plaid bowtie.
I could just about imagine the conversation.
“If you think the collar is weird, you shoulda seen the Sasquatch that dropped him off.”
I only drive to Port Allen one day a week since the Coronavirus changed our lives. I watch what my two cats are up to during the day and realize how grateful I am that they don’t have opposable thumbs.
That’s about it. I guess my scraggly old beard and I will just hang out till this horror blows over. And of course work from home as much as possible. I hope y’all can do the same.
