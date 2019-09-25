Wilbert Funeral Home located at 440 South Alexander Avenue, Port Allen is owned by the Wilbert Family and has been in business for 169 years in Plaquemine, with a second location built in Port Allen in 1954. “We pride ourselves in taking care of families at a very difficult time when a death has occurred,” said Catherine Wilbert Chustz. “We also specialize in pre-planning of funeral expenses, cemetery needs, cremation and life insurance.” Shown left to right are Executive Director Darrell Guilbeau of Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful, Catherine Wilbert Chustz, Funeral Director/Pre-need Counselor and Pastor Gray Pearson Chairman of the Board of Directors for KWBRB.
