The West Baton Rouge Museum will host an exhibit honoring Women of the Blues during Baton Rouge Blues Festival. This exhibit will open April 14. 2022. This exhibit will feature Lilli Lewis, Nikki Hill, Sandra Hall, Carolyn Wonderland, Mamie Porter, Mavis Staples, Carol Fran, Mia Borders, The Neal Sisters, Erica Falls, and more!
Originating in 1981, the Baton Rouge Blues Festival has become one of the nation’s fastest growing blues festivals of its kind, consistently growing in attendance to more than 50,000 people ranging from ages 18 to 65. Produced by the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation, the festival is made possible in part by the foundation’s board of directors, a volunteer Blues Festival committee, numerous sponsors, partners and local support. The festival’s mission is to encourage promotion, preservation and advancement of the swamp blues music native to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
For more information about the programs and activities associated with the exhibition call (225) 336-2422 or visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.com. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10AM to 4:30PM and Sunday 2 to 5PM. The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen.
