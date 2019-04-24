Women's Club.jpg

Photo courtesy of Linda Mouch

Evva Wilson Chair-woman, Elisa Tubbs, Drew Maciasz Speaker second row: Joyce Barbier, Jane Caillouet, third row: Toni Hix and Ruth Stanley.

The West Side Women’s Club held its April 18th meeting at the Historic Cinclare Plantation. Drew Maciasz, President of Harry L. Laws & Company’s spoke with the members about the history of the Plantation.

