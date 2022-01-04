Find your creative spark through creative writing and photography in a FREE workshop series held at the West Baton Rouge Museum specifically designed for participants ages 55 and up. Participants will meet from 2:00 – 3:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays January 4 through March 29 (excluding Mardi Gras) to build creative and observational skills and a portfolio of poems, journal entries, short essays/stories, and photos that inform their writing. Activities and assignments will draw from everyday life. No experience is needed, and supplies are provided.
This program has been made possible by the generous support of the AARP Community Challenge. Space is limited, and advanced registration is required. Visit artsbr.org/writing-in-color to register. For more information, please contact Dr. Sinella Aghasi, Director of Education at Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge at 225.344.8558 ext. 228 or saghasi@artsbr.org or Jeannie Luckett, Director of Programs at West Baton Rouge Museum at 225-336-2422 ext. 205 or luckett@wbrmuseum.org. West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen just minutes from downtown Baton Rouge.
