ADDIS – The YMCA of the Capital Area strives to provide access and opportunities for all individuals and families within the community. To support families with foster children and help meet the needs of children in foster care, the Y is offering significant savings on YMCA programs and memberships to families providing care to foster children.
“This is one of many efforts of our Y continuing to work hard to meet the goals and objectives of our Y’s Strategic Plan. The Y hopes to provide a lifelong sense of belonging; strengthen relationships and nurture spirit, mind and body for all.” said Christian Engle, President/CEO, YMCA of the Capital Area.
Anyone who is currently an active foster parent can receive support for YMCA membership, swimming lessons, sports programs, summer camps and more. For more information and to register, foster parents may stop by the Dow Westside YMCA, 3688 Sugar Plantation Parkway, or any of the seven YMCA of the Capital Area locations. Individuals need to bring their DCFS identification card/letter signifying they are a foster parent.
For more information about The Y please visit www.ymcabr.org
