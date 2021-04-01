The YMCA has partnered to help distribute USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes to be delivered by the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to provide around 250 combo boxes filled with meat, dairy and produce to children and families. The boxes will be provided for families in need and distributed at the Dow Westside YMCA, 3688 Sugar Plantation Pkwy, Addis, LA.
Te Y will help todistribute 7,500 pounds of healthy food to 250 families Friday, April 9, 10:30am at the Dow Westside YMCA, 3688 Sugar Plantation Pkwy in Addis.
The Y continues to fulfill the desired outcomes of it’s strategic plan, ensuring that diverse, underserved and isolated communities feel supported by the Y. This program is an example of expanding the Y’s response to help address food insecurity in our community with funding from the Albertsons Companies Foundation to support marginalized communities.
