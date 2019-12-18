She’s only 7 years old, but smart enough to write a now-published book and wise enough to have filled it with inspiration for other children called “The Adventures of Mia and Jace.”
Sophia Guyton, a student at Iberville Montessori Elementary School, said it was a divine inspiration that drove her to write the book.
“God gave me a message and He wanted me to share it,” Sophia said. “He wanted me to tall others about God and how to please Him.”
The shy little girl’s first idea was “to write a letter to everyone in the world,” but she realized that was unrealistic.
“I realized that would take too much time and I didn’t know all the addresses, so I decided to write a book instead,” Sophia said, adding it was a five-month work of love to complete her first piece of literature.
“Her first piece of literature” is being used to describe the book because despite her youth, standardized testing of all sorts have shown Sophia has incredible academic potential to go along with her passion for writing.
Not so unrealistic is her current hope for the book. “I would like for every student at my school to get a copy,” Sophia says, a high hope but once you get to know her, you realize there are few, if any, hopes she won’t realize in her lifetime.
The book, as she describes it, provides “life lessons on character and integrity.” The messages included are indeed lofty for a child of her age, but she does a wonderful job with them.
Chapters include “The Girl Who Was Scared to Sleep,” “Be Harmless as a Dove,” “Do Not Be Evil But Good in This World” and others, like a rethinking of the Golden Rule she calls, “Be Kind and Not Hard on Others.”
Topics covered in other chapters of the book include the value of honesty and wisdom and the pricelessness of making good choices and giving forgiveness.
A lovely child herself, Sophia is smart enough to know it’s a gift not every child is blessed with, so she added a chapter entitled, “You Are Beautiful Just the Way You Are.”
The book is filled with characters who “are beautiful just the way (they) are.”
The title characters are Mia, who is Sophia herself, Jace, her 10-year-old brother, a 9-month-old niece Olivia and a host of stuffed animals the child brings to life in the book.
One is Bella Bunny, which she has had her whole life, Sophia Giraffe, one she’s had since she was 6 months old, Issy, a doll she was given when she was 9 months old and the newest addition to Sophia’s collection, Pearly Rabbit that she’s had since Valentines Day.
