BATON ROUGE —- Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) is proud to recognize exemplary students in our state as Louisiana Young Heroes. Parents, principals, teachers, guidance counselors, family, friends or anyone who knows of an exceptional high school student deserving of recognition for their tenacity, good work and commendable deeds is encouraged to nominate them by Sunday, April 18 at www.lpb.org/heroes.
Each year, LPB celebrates the achievements of a new class of Young Heroes. This year’s Young Heroes will join the ranks of the almost 200 students who have been recognized as Louisiana Young Heroes since LPB founded the program in 1995.
LPB is accepting nominations statewide for the 26th annual Louisiana Young Heroes Program. A Young Hero is defined as an exceptional young person who has excelled in academics, given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism, or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character.
Nominees must be Louisiana students in grades 9-12, enrolled in an academic institution or homeschool program and cannot be older than 18 years of age. Nominations and supporting materials should be submitted through the online form at lpb.org/heroes.The deadline for entries is Sunday, April 18. (Previous winners are not eligible.)
The 2021 Louisiana Young Heroes will be announced on LPB’s weekly news and public affairs program Louisiana: The State We’re In, on the Louisiana Young Heroes Facebook page, and at lpb.org/heroes in May. The Louisiana Young Heroes will receive special awards and recognition for their achievements.
Louisiana Young Heroes is underwritten by the U.S. Army, Baton Rouge Recruiting Battalion, Community Coffee Company, Hotel Indigo and DEMCO.
To read more about the Louisiana Young Heroes program or to submit a nomination, go to lpb.org/heroes. For more information, call Katherine Scherer at 800-272-8161, ext. 4274 or 225-767-4274 or email heroes@lpb.org.
