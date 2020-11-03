This holiday season, the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is creating an exciting new way for everyone to enjoy the dancing of the Nutcracker in their own homes via Zoom. The Nutcracker Sweets allows children of all ages to watch and learn some of our favorite dances in the ballet, join in the performance, led by our company dancers and enjoy treats and crafts that correspond to the dances learned.
The first episode is fast approaching and November 6 is the ordering deadline to ensure that guests can participate in the cookie decorating activity!
November 15: “Cookies with Clara.” Clara will teach participants her dances from the Stahlbaum’s holiday party and decorate 4 delicious cookies together! Cookie packages from the Four Sisters Cake and Company include icings and sprinkles!
November 29: “Ballet and Bonbons.” Participants will learn several dances from the Land of the Sweets, dancing along with the Spanish dancers and Bonbons. You’ll decorate Spanish fans and make a bonbon necklace while enjoying chocolatey treats from Raw Sugar Toffee!
December 13: “Sugar Plum Soirée.” All guests will be joined by dancing flowers and a very special guest artist, our Sugar Plum fairy, Casey Dalton. Everyone will learn her memorable variation, dance along, and have a crafting blast decorating their very own pointe shoe.
The series may be purchased as a whole or separately. If purchased as a series, the entire treat and craft package may be picked up from November 9-13th from the BRBT office. If purchased separately, the treat and craft packages may be picked up the week prior to the event. Additional treat and craft packages are also available for purchase if needed.
The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, under the direction of Molly Buchmann and Sharon Mathews, is a non-profit organization chartered in 1960 to promote and assist the advancement of classical and contemporary dance by maintaining a performing company, presenting a high quality season, and providing dance education and community outreach.
For information or to purchase tickets visit: https://batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-sweets/
