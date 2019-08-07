The local Girl Scout Troop 10163 isn’t just about cookies. Eight of the girls in the troop decided they wanted to earn their Bronze Award by teaming up with the WBR Animal Shelter.
The Bronze Award is a GS Junior High Achievement Award that involves 5th grade girl scouts getting involved and taking action in their community.
The eight girls; Isabelle Guillory, Alyssa Maney, Piper Mack, Elizabeth Melancon, Trinity Moore, Macie Pitre, Brooke Settoon, and Lexanne Pitre teamed up with Ms Jackie Fellows at the WBR Animal Shelter and came up with an idea for adopting families.
The girls created their S.A.K. project, or Survival Adoption Kit. They made fifty kits. These included food and water bowls, pet food, pet treats, pet shampoo, and handmade pet toys. Each family adopting a cat or dog will receive a S.A.K.
The GS Bronze project must take action in the community, and it must be self sustaining. The girls came up with the idea to have “Animal Donation Stations," and they designed dog house shaped collection bins to be place throughout the community to collect items for the WBR Animal Shelter.
The donation stations were placed in four locations: The Movie Barn in Erwinville, Daniel’s Pharmacy in Brusly, Hubben’s Supermarket in Port Allen, and Benedetto’s Supermarket in Addis.
Troop 10163 is very appreciative and grateful to all of the businesses that were happy to assist them.
Troop 10163 also invites the community to utilize the donation stations and fill them up for the WBR Animal Shelter.
