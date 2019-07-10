Sarah Colombo, the assistant director of the West Baton Rouge Parish Library, seems to have an obsession with books—an obsession that has paid off in spades for the native of Rome, Ga.
Her first novel, “Subterranean,” recently earned her the Next Generation Indie Book Award in the science fiction category. The award program is the largest non-for-profit award program for independent authors and publishers in the country.
The book was published in August 2018 by Spaceboy Books LLC and Colombo describes it as “a science fiction novel set in the near future.” In addition to the award she’s received, the novel has also received a positive review from Kirkus, which calls itself “the most trusted voice in book reviews since 1933.”
“The novel is a bit of a thriller and kind of an adventure,” she said.
“It’s about a woman who disappears and since she’s already been off the grid, she’s hard to find,” Colombo said.
Because of the advanced technology of the time, everyone else is “super connected,” so it’s unusual for anyone to be difficult to find, so “the woman’s boyfriend and a group of other people go and try to find her.”
Colombo’s fascination with technology and “its effect of it on human interaction” served as a backbone for the novel and the idea of writing came to her after hearing about a woman “who wrote things just to entertain the people that she knew.”
“I started off writing the novel just to entertain my husband,” she said. Her husband is Jonathan Post, a children’s librarian in the Livingston Parish Library system.
It took Colombo three years of writing on an on-and-off again basis. “I would just write a little bit whenever I felt like it,” she said, adding she’s nearly finished with the first draft of her second novel
Originally considering a career in advertising, she obtained her bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia during a downturn in the economy. Rather than beginning a career in advertising she and her husband headed to Korea where they taught English.
Following her heart—and love of books—she returned to college and earned a master’s degree in library science from the University of Florida.
“Subterranean” is available at Barnes and Noble and most other bookstores and through Amazon. For more information on the novel or Colombo, visit sarahcolomboauthor.com.
