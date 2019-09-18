Natchitoches, LA – The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) held its annual Matriculation Ceremony on Friday, Aug. 30, welcoming 150 new students to the school. The incoming class brings a wealth of experiences from all over Louisiana with 44 of the State’s 64 parishes being represented.
New students recognized at the event from Southeast Louisiana were: West Baton Rouge Parish Students (l-r, first row): LSMSA Foundation Executive Director Angela Robinson, Ian Fant, Director of Enrollment and Student Services Emily Shumate (second row) LSMSA Chief of Staff John Allen, Executive Director Dr. Steve Horton, and Director of Academic Services Dr. Kristi Key.
