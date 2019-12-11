The LSU College of Humanities & Social Sciences, LSU Department of Sociology and LSU Online have launched a new online program for the Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. The curriculum, built on the foundation of the Department of Sociology’s on-campus degree, offers students the opportunity to learn from and work directly with department’s internationally recognized faculty, known for their tradition of excellence in research, teaching and service.
The new online degree focuses on understanding social interaction, social change, how social groups impact the choices people make and how culture influences trends in society. The program is designed to be flexible and convenient, allowing students to earn a degree while working around their schedule.
“We are excited about partnering with LSU Online to offer a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology because it is an incredibly versatile degree and compliments many careers,” said Yoshinori Kamo, chair of the LSU Department of Sociology. “We are devoted to offering students a high-quality LSU education on a more flexible schedule and platform to help them meet their academic goals.”
The online Bachelor of Arts in Sociology degree program prepares graduates for careers in a variety of fields in the fast-changing, global and technology-driven labor market. Available to students starting in January 2020, applications are now being accepted.
“I am proud the College of Humanities & Social Sciences is able to offer this exceptional learning experience to students,” said Troy Blanchard, dean of the College of Humanities & Social Sciences. “Through this collaboration, we have the opportunity to serve students beyond the physical boundaries of the LSU campus.”
To learn more about the Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, please visit https://online.lsu.edu/online-degree-programs/undergraduate/ba-sociology/.
About the LSU College of Humanities & Social Sciences
The LSU College of Humanities & Social Sciences positions students, faculty and staff to be visionary leaders in their respective fields, a tradition of excellence that began with the college’s inception in 1908. For more news and information about the LSU College of Humanities & Social Sciences, visit hss.lsu.edu.
LSU is the flagship institution of Louisiana and is one of only 22 prestigious universities nationwide holding land-grant, sea-grant and space-grant status. LSU’s roots run deep, shaping contributions to the state, the nation and the world for nearly 160 years.
