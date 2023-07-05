Fire crews were called around 8 a.m. on July 4 to a fire on Main St. in Addis. Three engines and a ladder responded to the house fire. The home’s two occupants suffered no physical injury; the structure is uninhabitable at this time.
The cause of fire has yet to be determined per WBR Fire Chief of Operations, Brad Waldrep.
