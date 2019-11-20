Myla Edwards is the daughter of Rasheta Brown Lawrence and Torrie Edwards. Myla is Senior where she currently serves as President of the Beta Club and has been a member for 4 years. She is also a member of the Student Council (4 years) , the “A Team” (3 years) and the Advisory Board for 1 year. She serves as the 2019 -2020 Cheer Captain and Girls Basketball and Track Captain. Myla is also a 3-times Outdoor State Champ in the 4x4 Relay , 2 -times in the 4x1 Relay Team, and 2019 Regional Champ in the Girls Triple jump. Upon graduation Myla plans to attend Grambling State University or a 4 year College majoring in Nursing
