PORT ALLEN —The West Baton Rouge Museum is the host site for the Greater Baton Rouge Regional Contest and we are excited to note that our competition will be in person this year! It is set for Thursday, February 24, 2022. Students from 12 parishes are invited and encouraged to compete for a chance to move on to the state contest at the National World War II Museum in April. Project categories include: exhibit, research paper, website, documentary, and performance.
National History Day is research contest in which students in grades 6-12 create projects based on an annual theme and compete for special awards, prizes, and– ultimately– the opportunity to represent their state at the national contest event in Washington D.C. The 2022 theme is Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences.
As our competition continues to grow, we rely on the help of volunteers and judges. At least fifty volunteers are needed to serve as judges for this year’s competition. Judges serve on teams of 2 and 3. We are looking for college students, professionals, or retirees who are interested in history and education, and will be comfortable interviewing students about their projects.
Registration for students and judges opens soon, and ends Thursday, February 17, at 11:59 PM. To sign up, please visit https://la.nhd.org/?f=a9281460-74c3-4c66-b1f3-4c258a997afc . For more information or questions about National History Day please contact the National World War II museum at historyday@nationalww2museum.org or email Amanda Moak, West Baton Rouge Museum NHD Coordinator at amanda@wbrmuseum.org.
The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information about the regional host site, please call (225)-336-2422 x203 or visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.