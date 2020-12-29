It is almost that time of year again, the Baton Rouge Regional History Day Competition is just around the corner. This year, however, it’s going to look very different. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 competition is going to be completely virtual. Each category, including exhibits, will be compatible with the History Day website. We also have an instructional guide on uploading projects available.
Students in grades 6-12 will complete projects in 1 of 5 categories- paper, website, exhibit, performance, or documentary. They will be competing for special awards and the opportunity to represent Louisiana at the National Contest in Washington, D.C. Students from 12 parishes will be eligible for the regional competition in Port Allen.
The 2021 NHD theme is Communication in History: The Key to Understanding. Registration for students and judges is already open! Students must have their projects uploaded to the site by Friday, March 5, and the winners will be announced Saturday, March 13. This will give judges a full week to review and rank projects for each category.
To sign up, please visit https://www.nationalww2museum.org/students-teachers/school-programs/national-history-day. For more information or questions about National History Day, contact Adam Foreman, National World War II Museum Student Programs and Specialist at historyday@nationalww2museum.org. You can also contact Amanda Moak, Director of Visitor Services at the West Baton Rouge Museum, at amanda@wbrmuseum.org or call (225)-336-2422 x203.
