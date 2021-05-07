A 14-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder for the killing of a 15-year-old Jazzimane Woods, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton.
Clayton said it was too early in the investigation to know a potential motive and said many details will not be released as the investigation is ongoing.
Woods was shot and killed Saturday around 1 a.m. when a shooter opened fire on the apartment where she was staying as she got ready for bed. She died at the hospital.
The district attorney had sharp words about the juvenile detention system in the state. He said law enforcement has been struggling to find a place in Louisiana to house the juvenile offender.
"It has been natural hell trying to get someone to take custody of a child charged with murder. Louisiana should be ashamed of itself that it does not have a place to house juveniles except to release them back to the public," he said."Somebody kills a teenage girl and you send them home?"
The juvenile offender is being temporarily held in another parish. A hearing this afternoon will determine where he will be housed more permanently until trial, with facilities in Georgia and Alabama on the table because facilities in Louisiana parishes are unable or unwilling to house the offender, Clayton said.
Port Allen High School held a balloon release and presented her softball jersey, signed by all of her classmates to her family on Friday. Woods was a model student and softball player at PAHS.
