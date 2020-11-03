The 15th annual Veterans on Parade hosted by the West Baton Rouge Convention and Visitors Bureau has been canceled due to health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Citizens, businesses and organizations traditionally join together for the parade through downtown Port Allen on the Sunday before Veterans Day to pay tribute to all servicemen and women. The parade will resume in 2021.
