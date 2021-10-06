BATON ROUGE – Acting U.S. Attorney Ellison C. Travis announced that the Middle District of Louisiana received $16,506,360 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Office for Victims of Crime, to enhance crime victim services in the State and to enhance State compensation payments to eligible crime victims. Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) compensation funds provide financial a ssistance to Federal and State victims of crime. The funds are typically awarded by the State to local community-based organizations that provide direct services to crime victims.
The recipient of this award, the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement, is a foundation located in Baton Rouge dedicated to improving the operations of the criminal justice and juvenile justice systems and to promoting public safety by providing progressive leadership and coordination within the criminal justice community.
Acting U.S. Attorney Travis stated, “The Department of Justice is committed to the rights of victims, and while United States Attorney Offices enforce federal criminal law and bring offenders to justice, these awards are important to provide comfort and peace of mind to those that have suffered at the hands of the criminal element.”
