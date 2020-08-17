Watch out for road construction in Addis beginning Thursday, August 20. The town's 2020 Road Project kicks off that day, weather permitting.
Several roads in the Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision are slated for construction, including:
Sandbar Drive
Trial Drive
Stonewall Drive
Union Drive
Yatton Drive
Belle Valle Drive
Monte Vista Drive
Other streets include:
Molaison Street
Ed LeJeune Street
Bird Heights Avenue
Drive with caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.